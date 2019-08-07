Cuttack serial killings: Narayan Sahu’s wife moves Cuttack JMFC court

Cuttack: Demanding justice for her husband, the suspected serial killer Narayan Sahu’s wife Gitanjali filed a case in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Cuttack today.

According to Gitanjali, her husband was at his sister’s place in Bhubaneswar on July 22. On July 23, he moved to Kumpapada village of Ganjam district and on July 24 Narayan stayed in his village in Nayagarh.

Gitanjali also claimed that her husband was elsewhere when the murders were executed in the said spots. She further appealed to check the CCTV footages of Saliasahi in Bhubaneswar and Sunamuhi in Nayagarh.

On the basis of Gitanjali’s appeal, the JMFC court conducted a hearing and reserved the verdict.

