Cuttack leaders in panic: After Ashirbad, whose neck will be on CBI noose?

Cuttack: Most BJD leaders of Cuttack district are in a state of panic after the CBI arrested former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Ashirbad Behera in connection with ponzi scam.

Behera was rounded up by the CBI sleuths last Thursday. Most of the politicians of the ruling party who have leverages in Cuttack BJD wing are believed to be panicky over recent lookouts by the central investigating agency in connection with the chit fund scam.

The former MLAs of Banki and Cuttack-Choudwar assembly constituencies, Pravat Tripathy and Pravat Ranjan Biswal, were nabbed by CBI for their alleged involvement in the Ponzi scam and are currently on bail. The working president of BJD in Cuttack district Prafulla Singh has already been quizzed by the sleuths of the central investigating agency.

Sources said that Prafulla Singh is a close crony of former minister and Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra who has already been questioned by the CBI relating to Seashore chit fund scam. The sources further said that during Mishra’s tenure as minister in the state cabinet, Singh was quizzed by the CBI on the Boating project ‘Nauka Vihar’ in Mahanadi. Singh was questioned by the sleuths along with one of his associates.

The Seashore boating project had started at Hadiapada in Mahanadi and Singh was allegedly involved in the project of the chit fund company. The boating project was abandoned after a few months. It was believed that the common man’s money was invested in the project through the Seashore group. The sources said that Singh was also involved in Arthatatwa chit fund scam. The CBI had quizzed him thrice in 2016 for his alleged role in the chit fund scam.

Highly placed sources said that the present scenario in the Cuttack wing of the BJD has become indistinct after CBI arrested Ashirbad Behera and filed additional charge-sheet against him in the involvement of chit fund scam. The sources said the additional charge-sheet was filed against him as money invested in the chit fund by the people were used in OCA.

Keen observers of the situation relating to the arrest of Behera and subsequent developments maintained that most of the BJD leaders in Cuttack district are in panic about the Damocles’ Sword of the CBI hanging precariously over them for quite some time. Informed sources said the CBI will soon arrest some leaders of the ruling clique allegedly involved in the chit fund scam.

Sources close to the corridor of power said as most of the corrupt leaders in Cuttack district are involved in the Ponzi scam, the Chief Minister will be soon apprised of the grave situation. They said that the leaders have tarnished the image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. People of Odisha have reposed confidence with Naveen government for the fifth term consecutively due to the clean image of the BJD supremo, the sources said and added that this will not be tolerated.