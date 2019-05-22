Cuttack CAT bench closed for summer vacation

Cuttack: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Cuttack has been closed till June 14 in view of summer vacation.

In a notification, the CAT officials informed that tribunal was closed from May 20 and the court will reopen on June 17.

However, the vacation bench will hear the urgent cases during the summer vacation in three dates- 30 May, June 6 and 12.

The registry of the tribunal will receive applications of urgent cases only between 10.30 am and 1.00 pm during the vacation, the notification said.

A vacation bench of judicial member SK Mishra will hear the cases on the scheduled dates.