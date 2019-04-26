Customs Officer, Father Arrested In DA Case; Rs 1.18cr Recovered

New Delhi: The CBI arrested a Preventive officer of Customs, Goa and his father in an on-going investigation of disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The Customs Officer PP Gupta worked as a preventive officer who has earlier worked at the unaccompanied baggage centre (UBC) at the Goa airport.

A case was registered against Gupta under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) of Prevention of Corruption Act as amended in 2018 for possession of Disproportionate Assets of approximate Rs 19,04,261/- (53.16%).

It was alleged that within eight years of service, the Preventive Officer, presently serving in Vigilance Department of Goa Customs, was in possession of a flat costing Rs 49 lakh, PPF balance & Mutual Funds worth Rs 8.82 lakh and other assets.

It was also alleged that huge amounts were transferred by the accused to different individuals / close relatives including his father, amounting to Rs 15.15 lakh through bank accounts itself. Huge cash deposits of around Rs 10 lakh were also allegedly made at a bank in Vasco by the accused into his father’s account as well as that of his close relatives.

During the investigation, it was found that the father of the public servant had allegedly withdrawn cash of Rs 1.19 crore from his bank account at Daltonganj (Jharkhand) and hid the amount elsewhere after CBI searched the premises of accused.

Based on the disclosures made by the accused persons in custody, two suitcases containing hidden currency notes of Rs 1.18 crore were recovered.

The Jurisdictional Court has remanded both the arrested accused to 14 days of Police Custody. Further investigation is continuing.