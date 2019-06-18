Custodial Death: Kodinga police Inspector suspended

Nabarangpur: Inspector Puspendu Saga, ex-IIC of Kosagumunda police station with additional charge of Kodinga police station in Nabarangpur district, was suspended for not following formalities while conducting gambling raid and detaining two persons.

Police DG RP Sharma placed Sagar under suspension after a large number of people staged a protest and vandalised Kodinga police station on Sunday alleging custodial death of a detainee.

During the period of suspension, inspector Sagar will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, South Western Range, Koraput.

The inspector was accused of not following any legal formalities and procedures while conducting a gambling raid and detaining two persons.

As per the allegations, Kodinga police had picked up Gobardhan Bindhani and one Kamlu Harijan of Badapanjuria village from Khatiguda market on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a cockfight betting.

While the police reportedly released Kamlu on Sunday, later the Additional SP of Nabarangpur admitted that Gobardhan died in police custody.