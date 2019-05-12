Curfew clamped in western Sri Lanka town after communal clashes

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Sunday imposed curfew in the western coastal town of Chilaw after a mosque and few shops were attacked, authorities said.

Police sources said the curfew was imposed till 6 am on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Additional troops were deployed in the city to bring the situation under control, police said and added that tension was brewing since Saturday between the Catholics and Muslims in the Christian dominated town.

The authorities believed that this is a fallout from the Easter Sunday attacks in which over 250 people were killed.

Worthwhile to mention that nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that ripped apart three churches and three high-end hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others on the Easter Sunday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group, the National Thawheed Jama’ath (NTJ), for the blasts.

Meanwhile ,Cardinal Ranjith appealed to Christians and other communities to show restraint.

He appealed to all Catholic and Christian brothers and sisters not to hurt even a single Muslim person.

President Maithripala Sirisena called on the public to refrain from looking at the Muslim community with a suspicious eye following the attacks.