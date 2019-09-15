CUO’s Anthropology department holds freshers’ day

Koraput: The campus of the Central University of Odisha here dazzled with colours as the students of the Anthropology department celebrated freshers’ day to welcome the newcomers.

The students, faculties and scholars of the department celebrated the event as “Mahfeel Mitra De”.

The event kicked-off with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest Dr Jayanta Kumar Nayak, Head (in-charge) of the Department. Assistant Professors Dr Meera Swain and Dr BK Srinivas were the guests.

Welcoming the new students, Dr Nayak stressed on quality education for students and to help them to achieve success in different fields. Dr Srinivas advised the students to maintain discipline in their life to obtain fruitful knowledge. Similarly, Dr Swain emphasised on the relations between seniors and juniors as a building block to help them grow, learn, innovate and achieve while creating memories.

A cultural extravaganza comprising elegant dances and melodious songs was organised on the occasion. Later, students also presented cultural programmes. The head of the department congratulated scholars and students for hosting the programme.

“Suprasiddha Singh” and “Anita Kumari Jial” titled as Mr Fresher and Miss Fresher after completion of the event. The celebration concluded with the vote of thanks given by Soumyamayee Dash.