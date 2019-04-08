CUO teachers seek equal pay, stage protest

Koraput: Over 30 contractual lecturers of Central University of Orissa (CUO) on Monday staged a protest at the varsity’s main campus here demanding salary hike and equal pay.

The lecturers alleged that some of the contractual faculties are drawing salary as per the 6th pay commission while other teachers having the same designations and qualification are getting consolidated remuneration.

Earlier, the faculty members had drawn the attention of former vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Sachidananda Mohanty who had formed a special committee to look into the matter. However, nothing happened, sources in the varsity said.

Meanwhile, acting VC SK Palita held a discussion with the agitating teachers.

Later, the varsity authorities assured the agitating faculty members to form a new committee to look into the matter, following which the strike was called off.

The contractual teachers have threatened to hold a peaceful, non-corporation protest if their demands are not fulfilled within seven days.