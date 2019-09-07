CUO conducts seminar on ‘water conservation and watershed management’  

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha conducted an awareness seminar on ‘Water Conservation and Watershed Management’ at its main campus in Sunabeda in Koraput district on Friday.

The programme was conducted on the occasion of Swachhata Pakhwada under the flagship Swachha Bharat Abhiyan. CUO Assistant Professor Dr Sourav Gupta coordinated the event.

The Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita inaugurated the Seminar while the talk was delivered by Dr Partha Pratim Adhikary, Senior Scientist, Soil and Water Resource Centre, ICAR, Sunabeda.

Delivering the inaugural address Prof. Palita explained the purpose of conducting this seminar. He said that human life consists of only water. The most alarming issue in today’s world is scarce water resources and the appropriate use of water. Only 2.5 per cent of total water bodies of the globe are potable water, but it is sufficient for the human being if used judiciously.

In India water is sufficient but not equally distributed geographically. So proper water management is essential for India, he said. Further, he stressed the need for water bodies in the University campus for conserving the water coming from the mountains in and around the CUO catchment area.

Dr Adhikary, the winner of many awards in his field, explained the concept of watershed, watershed management, water conservation and related aspects. He further analyzed various ways of conserving rainwater. As monsoon is prevalent for three months in India, but the rainwater has to be conserved for the whole year, he said. He also analyzed the present status of water resources in India, water usage and demand, problems of water scarcity.

He said “without water, sustainable development will not be possible and economic development cannot be achieved. So, water economy is the current issue which needs to be dealt with. Undivided Koraput district is rich in water resources but it needs to be conserved properly”. He satisfied the way the Koraput People conserve water for agriculture. He also showed the example of Malkangiri where the people not only conserve water for rice cultivation they also use that wastewater for pisciculture.

Dr Ramendra Parhi, Associate Dean, Student’s Welfare of CUO, proposed the vote of thanks. The Seminar was attended by all faculty members, staff, students and research scholars of the University.