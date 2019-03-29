CUO Chancellor to visit varsity on April 1

Koraput: Chancellor of Koraput-based Central University of Orissa (CUO), Prof PV Krishna Bhatta will be on a two-day visit to the University on April 1 and 2.

During his visit a series of meetings will be organised at the varsity campus, where Prof Bhatta will interact with the Vice-Chancellor (acting), Prof SK Palita and Registrar, Prof Asit Kumar Das, regarding the academic and infrastructure development of the University.

This apart, he will also interact with the teaching and non-teaching staff and students.

Keeping in view the importance of his visit, the CUO is going to organise a special lecture programme, where Prof Bhatta will address the university community on his first day of the visit.