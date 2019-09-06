Cultural Exchange Program Held In City To Welcome Former Governor Of Indonesia

Bhubaneswar: The Aryabhatta Trust in association with Kalinga International Youth Foundation organised ‘Kalinga Bali Sangam’ – a cultural exchange program on the occasion of official visit of Former Governor of Indonesia Mr. I Made Mangku Pastika along with his ten delegations to Odisha.

Honourable Governor of Odisha, Dr. Prof. Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion as Chief Guest in the presence of Former Governor of Indonesia and his ten delegations.

During the visit, Former Governor of Indonesia will interact with the Odisha Governor, Chief Minister and Collector Cuttack and will visit NIFT, Utkal University and Odisha Maritime Museum. Apart from this as many as seven eminent personalities of Odisha and Bali were conferred with ‘Kalinga Bali Sangam Samman’ for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields.

Speaking on the culture of India & Indonesia, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal said, “India is a country available for all human beings, whether good or bad, pure or impure, a brahman or a non-brahman, a living or a dead. And that is the philosophy of India.”

“Indonesia and India share the same culture. We might worship differently but virtually we are same. The inner being of Indonesia is Indian. Rather the entire world has the same inner being. Yoga is being celebrated in the entire world. Yoga is nothing but Shreemath Bhagvat Geeta and yoga is going to unite the whole world,” he added.

The eminent personalities of Odisha and Bali conferred with ‘Kalinga Bali Sangam Samman’ were, Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, Chairman Swosti Group of Hotel – Hospitality Industry, Sanjaya Kumar Biswal- RTO, Ganjam, Public Service, Agus, Chairman, Asram Gandhipuri, Bali, International Relationship, Dr. Akshya Rout – Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon, Director, OCSC, Medical Tourism, Arvind Agarwal, Trustee, So Am I Foundation Trust Social Service, Sri. Dillip Kumar Nayak – Social Work (Rural Health Care) and Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Mishra – MD. Radiation Oncology – Health.

The program was graced by a mesmerising classical Odissi Dance by Ms. Kattyayini Mohanty which was further followed by Video presentation of Kalinga Bali Sangam and a ramp show on Odisha handicrafts and Tradition presentation by students of National Institute of Fashion Technology and ended up with a Cultural Exchange performance on Sur Vibration by Dr. Jayashree Dhal. The program was attended by Various Eminent Educationalist, Entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chidamtika Khatua, Founder Managing trustee of Aryabvhatta Trust and convener of Kalinga Bali Sangam, said, “This cultural event will enrich and strengthen the relationship between Kalinga and Bali year ahead.” Mr. Bibhu Prasad Swain the Co-Convenor, Kalinga Bali Sangam and Founder Chairman, Kalinga International Youth Foundation (KYF) delivered the vote of thanks.

The ten delegations from Indonesia apart from Former Governor Indonesia Includes Mr. Agus Indra Udayana, Chairman Indonesia Sanggam /Leader of the Delegation World Hindu Parishad, Mrs. Ni Made Ayu Putri, Wife of Governor, Mr. Putu Agus Maha Usadha, Head of Tourism and Hotel Promotion Association, Mr. I Made Riti, WHP, Mr. I Nyoman Suman Tha, WHP Member, Mr. Nyoman Wicaksana Wirajati, Head of Business Association, Mr. Irvan Fachrizan, Vice Ambassador of Education & Culture and Mr. Muhammad Ikhsan, Assistant of Education & Culture Department Embassy of Indonesia.