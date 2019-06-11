CRUT to issue manual ‘Mo Bus’ tickets for four days

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) which runs Mo Bus service in the city on Tuesday informed that issuance of MoPass will be suspended for four days.

“Due to migration of CRUT data from cloud servers to the server of Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), there will be a temporary disruption in the availability and issue of MoPass from June 12th to June 16th,” CRUT informed.

In order to minimize the inconvenience for its riders, CRUT will be issuing manual tickets to all users and will also extend the date of validity for existing pass holders by the number of days its application and services will be down for the changeover.

Technology-based applications include MoBus Android and Iphone mobile apps, electronic ticketing machine (ETM)- generated tickets issued on Mo Bus. The MoPasses are also available online along with MoCycle mobile application.

However, the individual mobile applications of the three agencies under MoCycle – Hexi, Yaana and Yulu will not be impacted by this data migration and MoCycles can be rented through their respective applications. ‘’CRUT anticipates that the migration will take four days and all its applications will be back by midnight on the 16th of June,’’ said sources.

At present, 195 buses are running under CRUT in 20 routes in the city.

Under CRUT’s MoCycle programme total cycles are 1,740 and total public bicycle sharing (PBS) stations are 280 across the State Capital.