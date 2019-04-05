CRPF trooper killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and another injured in a gun battle with Maoists in Dhamtari area in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

According to officials Head Constable Harish Chandra Pal, 44, a resident of Bhopal and Constable Sudhir Kumar were shifted to a city hospital.

Pal succumbed to his injuries, a CRPF statement said.

The sources said Kumar’s condition is stable.

The two sustained bullet injuries when Maoists opened fire on the paramilitary patrol party moving in the forested area as part of their area domination operation that started on Wednesday, the statement added.

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in Kanker district of the state on Thursday.