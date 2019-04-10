CRPF trooper critical in Maoist IED blast in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) was critically injured following an IED blast by Maoists in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The injured jawan was airlifted to hospital as his condition has deteriorated. All the CRPF personnel were part of a patrolling party, reports said.

They were on duty in the Maoist corridor to thwart any untoward incident in view of the ensuing polls. The Maoists have already advised the people to boycott polls in the region.

This incident has occurred a day before voting in the area for Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The Gadchiroli blast has come a day after 5 persons including the MLA of Dantewada was killed in the similar blast in Chhattisgarh. The vehicle in which the legislator was travelling was blasted off on Tuesday evening.