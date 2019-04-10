CRPF trooper critical in Maoist IED blast in Maharashtra

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
CRPF trooper critical
25

Mumbai: A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) was critically injured following an IED blast by Maoists in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The injured jawan was airlifted to hospital as his condition has deteriorated. All the CRPF personnel were part of a patrolling party, reports said.

Related Posts

NIA files charge sheet in Araku MLA, ex-legislator murder

8 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degree Celsius

BJD alleges violation of EC norms by BJP, pvt TV channel

They were on duty in the Maoist corridor to thwart any untoward incident in view of the ensuing polls. The Maoists have already advised the people to boycott polls in the region.

This incident has occurred a day before voting in the area for Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The  Gadchiroli blast has come a day after 5 persons including the MLA of Dantewada was killed in the similar blast in Chhattisgarh. The vehicle in which the legislator was travelling was blasted off on Tuesday evening.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.