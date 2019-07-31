CRPF personnel martyred in IED blast in Dantewada

Dantewada: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Bodli in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday.

The slain soldier was identified as Roshan Kumar of 195 Battalion.

According to sources, the security personnel of 195 Battalion were returning to the camp after finishing duty when an IED planted by Ultras exploded near Bodli killing one security personnel on the spot. The IED was planted 700 m away from the camp, sources added.

Meanwhile, a search and cordon has been launched in the area.