CRPF personnel forcing people to vote for BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Asansol: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday has alleged that CRPF personnel are forcing people to vote for BJP.

She alleged that the forces opened fire at a polling booth and forced voters to cast their vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She also alleged that the CRPF personnel barged inside the polling booths in Dubrajpur and Birbhum and opened fire.

Banerjee said the law and order is a state subject and asked how do they dare to do such thing.

Banerjee said the CRPF personnel openly asked the people to vote for BJP.

Earlier on the day, the TMC workers allegedly blocked and vandalised the vehicle of Union minister and BJP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, who visited polling booths where locals were protesting.

Polling in eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal is underway in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray.