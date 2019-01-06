CRPF Jawan kills self after firing at colleagues in Srinagar

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan shot himself dead at Pantha Chowk camp of 29 Battalion in Srinagar late on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred following a verbal duel inside the camp. Police sources said on Sunday that the slain jawan was identified as Mukesh Bhawuk.

A police official said Bhawuk got into a wordy duel with one of his colleagues over some issue at the camp . He then opened fire using his service rifle.

Two jawans were injured in the firing, the official said and added that Bhawuk shot himself dead with his service rifle.

A departmental inquiry was ordered into the incident.