CRPF Jawan dies from gunshot injury in Sambalpur, suicide suspected

Sambalpur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was found with critical bullet wound inside Jujumara CRPF camp, succumbed to his injury today.

The jawan, identified as Buta Singh, died at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) here. He had bullet injury to his head.

According to sources, the CRPF jawan was talking with someone over phone in the afternoon. During the conversation, he flew into a rage and shot himself with his service rifle. Gunshots were heard on the CRPF camp at around 3 pm today, sources added.

Singh was found in a pool of blood with bullet injury to his head. He was rushed to Jujumara community health centre and later shifted to VIMSAR.

The jawan had already died when brought to the VIMSAR, said doctor SK Majhi.

A native of Mansa district in Punjab, Singh was posted at Jujumara CRPF camp.