CRPF bomb squad defuses 10 kg IED in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: The 74th battalion of CRPF bomb disposal squad has neutralized 10 kg IED on Dornapal-Jagargunda road at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Kumam Soni, Second-in-Command of the Battalion, who oversaw the neutralizing operation said: “Earlier today, we received information that someone was digging near the road here. We looked into it and found a bomb. We neutralized the 10 kg bomb”.

The bomb was planted by Naxals to carry out a big attack on the security forces deployed in the region. This is one of the major roads in the district and witnesses large movements of security forces on a daily basis.