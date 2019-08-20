Crocodile carcass recovered near Anandapur village in Cuttack

Cuttack: The carcass of a crocodile was recovered at Anandapur village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

According to reports, locals spotted the reptile’s carcass early this morning and alerted the forest department officials about the same.

Later, forest personnel reached the spot and seized the remains for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the crocodile’s death is unknown, the cause will be ascertained following the autopsy, officials said.

However, locals suspect that the reptile, that was spotted earlier near Mundali and Kandarpur area, was swept away by the swirling waters of the Mahanadi river in spate and had landed in the area, informed sources.