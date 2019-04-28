Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 600 career club goals

Rome: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score 600 goals of his club career as Serie A champions with Juventus holding Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Portuguese footballer Ronaldo has now scored 27 goals for Juventus after five for Sporting Lisbon, 118 at Manchester United and 450 for Real Madrid.

His 600th career club goal came on the same day as Lionel Messi scored his 598th Barcelona goal, during their match against Levante.

Juventus, who clinched the Serie A title with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on 20 April, now holds a 21-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

The top four sides qualify for next season’s Champions League and Inter, who finished third behind Barcelona and Tottenham in this year’s group stage, are third in Serie A.