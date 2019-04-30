Crisis management panel meets again, reviews preparedness for cyclone ‘Fani’

New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary, met here today for the second time and reviewed the preparedness with the states and concerned departments to deal with the situation arising out of the Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ lay centred this afternoon at about 800 kms South of Puri. As per IMD, it is very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and move northwestwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and reach Odisha Coast by afternoon of 3rd May.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha, East & West Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly and Kolkata districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam and Vijayanagram districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to be affected as per present indications.

Based on the decision of the first meeting of NCMC, Centre has already released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures.

Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary directed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent any loss of life and to keep in readiness essential supplies including food, drinking water and medicines.

He also advised all concerned to make adequate preparations to ensure the maintenance of essential services such as power, telecommunications in the event of damages caused to them. During the meeting, officers of all concerned State Governments confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. Army and Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby

NDRF is deploying total 41teams– in Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5)– for prepositioning. In addition, NDRF is keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

States have issued advisories and are ensuring that fishermen do not venture into the sea. IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the concerned States. MHA is also in continuous touch with the State Governments and the Central Agencies concerned.

Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal again participated in today’s NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Fisheries, Power, Telecommunications, Defence, IMD and NDRF also attended the meeting.

NCMC will meet again tomorrow to take stock of the emerging situation.