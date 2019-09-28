Criminal nabbed after police encounter in Kendrapara, associate robbers flee

HeadlinesCrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Criminal nabbed after police encounter
9

Kendrapara: A notorious criminal was nabbed following a police encounter near Garapur Village office in Kendrapara district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Hrusikesh Mallick.

Tracing the movement of the accused along with his associates, a joint team of Kendrapara police and Koraput police intercepted them. Reportedly, the miscreants were allegedly on the move after robbing the family of one Nabahara Parida of cash & gold ornaments. They had also attacked three members of the family before decamping with the valuables.

Related Posts

Mahalaya: Know About Its Significance

Moderate thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha…

Headlines This Morning

Spotting the cops, the anti-socials opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police team fired back.

While Mallick bullet injuries to both his legs, four of his associates managed to flee from the spot. Cops have also seized a fake pistol, three sharp weapons and a bike from Mallick.

The arrested criminal was admitted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where doctors stated his health condition to be critical, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Mahalaya: Know About Its Significance

Moderate thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha…

Headlines This Morning

1 of 7,098