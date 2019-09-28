Criminal nabbed after police encounter in Kendrapara, associate robbers flee

Kendrapara: A notorious criminal was nabbed following a police encounter near Garapur Village office in Kendrapara district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Hrusikesh Mallick.

Tracing the movement of the accused along with his associates, a joint team of Kendrapara police and Koraput police intercepted them. Reportedly, the miscreants were allegedly on the move after robbing the family of one Nabahara Parida of cash & gold ornaments. They had also attacked three members of the family before decamping with the valuables.

Spotting the cops, the anti-socials opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police team fired back.

While Mallick bullet injuries to both his legs, four of his associates managed to flee from the spot. Cops have also seized a fake pistol, three sharp weapons and a bike from Mallick.

The arrested criminal was admitted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where doctors stated his health condition to be critical, sources said.