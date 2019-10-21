Crimes Increasing In Uttar Pradesh Under Bjp Rule: Mayawati

National
By pragativadinewsservice
11

Lucknow: Criticising the Central Government BSP president Mayawati on Monday alleged that ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, crimes have been increasing, making life miserable for the common man.

According to sources, her comments come in the backdrop of the murder of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari in the state capital on Friday.

Mayawati took her micro-blogging site and wrote, “Ever since the BJP government was formed in UP, every kind of crime and sensational incidents have been increasing in this big and important state, which has made life miserable for the common man.”

“The public is not getting any relief from government measures. It will be better if the government works with dedication and integrity in the public interest,” she added.

