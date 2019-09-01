Crimes against Women: Odisha police to set up special cell for women

Crime against Woman
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have decided to start a special cell that will work for better supervision into the investigation of cases relating to crime against women.

According to sources, the cell will function under the state Crime Branch and will be headed by either an additional superintendent of police (ASP) or deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Crime Branch.

The cell will deal with cases regarding rape, murder, acid attack cases including dowry death and non-dowry torture. The cell will ensure prompt investigation and finalization of an investigation into rape cases within sixty days, informed sources.

Besides, the cell will also use the latest technological tools like DNA evidence, cyber forensics and mobile forensics to solve cases of sexual assault.

Besides, the special cell will coordinate with SPs for payment of compensation to victims under the Victim Compensation Scheme 2017.

