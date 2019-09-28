Crime Branch Raids houses of Drugs Mafia in Balasore

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Drugs Mafia
7

Balasore: Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday raided the houses of drugs mafia- Nasiruddin and Tairuddin in Jaleswar of Balasore district.

A team led by Crime Branch DSP Manoj Rout today raided the houses of drugs mafia- Nasiruddin and Tairuddin at Jhadeswarpur and Sheikhbar in this district.

Related Posts

Kalahandi college girl suicide case: Accused youth detained

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 16 Odisha dists

BJD Names Rita Sahu As Its Candidate For Bijepur Bypoll

During the raids, cops have seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, some gold ornaments and some important documents, informed the DSP.

The raids were conducted to garner more information about their drug trade network, police sources said.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Kalahandi college girl suicide case: Accused youth detained

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 16 Odisha dists

BJD Names Rita Sahu As Its Candidate For Bijepur Bypoll

1 of 2,307