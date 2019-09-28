Crime Branch Raids houses of Drugs Mafia in Balasore

Balasore: Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday raided the houses of drugs mafia- Nasiruddin and Tairuddin in Jaleswar of Balasore district.

A team led by Crime Branch DSP Manoj Rout today raided the houses of drugs mafia- Nasiruddin and Tairuddin at Jhadeswarpur and Sheikhbar in this district.

During the raids, cops have seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, some gold ornaments and some important documents, informed the DSP.

The raids were conducted to garner more information about their drug trade network, police sources said.