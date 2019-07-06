Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra given additional charge of MD of CRUT

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has given additional charge of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) to Crime Branch Inspector General (IG) Arun Bothra.

The 1996 batch IPS officer has been given additional charge of the Managing Director of CRUT which operates Mo Bus transport service in the capital city.

This post was lying vacant after the transfer of Balwant Singh, who was appointed as the Collector of Puri district last month.

Apart from the appointment of Bothra as managing director, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Vice-Chairman will be a director in CRUT, official sources said.