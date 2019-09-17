Cricket & sports academy to come up in Ladakh soon: Union Min Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure the talented athletes of the region, a cricket and sports academy will be set up in Ladakh, said Union minister Anurag Thakur today.

Thakur, a former BCCI president, said that he had always made efforts to allow sportspersons to have platforms to develop themselves.

The union minister said: “I firmly believe that sports help in building character and thus I propose to set up a cricket and sports academy in Leh to ensure that youth of the region gets equal opportunity and a platform to excel.”

Today, Thakur joined Army personnel in Leh to carry out a cleanliness drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday.