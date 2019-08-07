Cricket betting racket busted in Sundargarh, 5 held

Sundargarh: Uditnagar police have busted a cricket betting racket with the arrest of five persons during a raid at Basanti Colony here last night.

The arrested persons were identified as Uma Singh, Manprit Singh, Uttam Sharma, Raju Lodhi and Md Rafique.
Acting on a tip-off, the Uditnagar police conducted a raid at a house in Basanti Colony at around 12:30 AM and apprehended the five accused persons red-handed. Besides, police have also seized Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused persons.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources said.

