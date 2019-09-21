Cricket betting racket busted in Rayagada, 5 held

Rayagada: Rayagada Town police have busted a cricket betting racket with the arrest of five persons including the kingpin during a raid at Laxminayaran street in the town today.

The arrested persons were identified as K. Surya Rao, Sagar Sahu, Jyotiranjan Palei, Satyabrata Pradhan and P Kishore Rao, the kingpin of the betting racket, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Rayagada Town police conducted a raid at a house in Laxminayaran street and apprehended the five persons red-handed. Besides, police have also seized Rs Rs 3.87 lakh cash, five mobile phones, three motorcycles from the possession of the accused persons.

A case has been registered and the accused persons booked under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources in the police informed.

“We have arrested five persons including the kingpin of this racket, P Kishore Rao. This cricket betting racket was being operated from one the house of arrested accused, K. Surya Rao. Mainly, college students were involved in this racket. They were using Google Pay and PhonePe for transferring money”, said a police official.