Craft based Rakhi making workshop at Kala Bhoomi

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: With just a few days left for ‘Rakhi Purnima’ or Raksha Bandhan festival, Kala Bhoomi has hosted a craft-based Rakhi making workshop recently.

The Rakhi workshop was organised from 11 AM to 1 PM on Sunday at the Odisha Crafts Museum-Kala Bhoomi, Pokhariput with both young children and adults participating enthusiastically.

The workshop used the crafts of terracotta, palm leaf etching, appliqué and pattachitra to create customised Rakhis for the participating brothers and sisters.

By the end of the workshop, each participant created four Rakhis to take home with themselves.

