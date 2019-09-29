Cracks Discovered On Some Boeing 737 NG; FAA Orders Inspection

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Boeing 737
6

Washington: Following the discovery of cracks in the Boeing 737 NG, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will require operators of some 737 NG jetliners to conduct inspections for structural cracks and require operators for repairs of the planes.

The FAA said Boeing notified it of the issue after it discovered the cracks while conducting modifications on a heavily used aircraft.

Related Posts

Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead over…

Meghan Markle Pays Secret Tribute To Student Murdered In SA

Saudi approves new regulations related to public decorum,…

“Boeing has notified the FAA and been in contact with 737 NG operators about a cracking issue discovered on a small number of planes undergoing modifications,” the airline manufacturer said in a statement.

Neither the FAA nor Boeing immediately said how many planes were impacted by the required inspections.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead over…

Meghan Markle Pays Secret Tribute To Student Murdered In SA

Saudi approves new regulations related to public decorum,…

1 of 520