CPWD Director General chosen for Eminent Engineer Award-2019

National
pragativadinewsservice
Eminent Engineer Award-2019
24

New Delhi: Prabhakar Singh, Director General of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been chosen for the ‘Eminent Engineer Award for the Year 2019’.

Singh has been selected by the Institution of Engineers (India) for his distinguished and exemplary service in the field of Engineering and Technology.

The Prestigious Award will be conferred to Singh on the ‘Engineers Day’ on September 15 in New Delhi.

Singh completed B.Tech with Honours in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur (1974-79) and
MBA from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon.

His enormous contributions and dedicated service to the Nation as an Eminent Technocrat has been instrumental in transforming the Premier Engineering Organisation of the Central Government – CPWD.

pragativadinewsservice
