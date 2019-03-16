CPI(M) releases list of 45 candidates, fields Janardan Pati from Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the ensuing Loka Sabha elections.

In the first phase, the party has named 45 candidates who will be contesting from 45 parliamentary constituencies across the country. The party will field Janardan Pati for Bhubaneswar constituency.

The party has announced two names for Assam, one for Haryana, 16 candidates each for Kerela and West Bengal and two candidates each for Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the party has listed one candidate each for Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Punjan, Tripura and Lakshadweep in its first list.

The full lists of candidates: