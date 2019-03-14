CPI (ML) names nine candidates for 2019 polls

By pragativadinewsservice
CPI (ML) names nine candidates
Bhubaneswar: With less than a month left for the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, the CPI (ML) Red Star on Thursday declared its candidates’ list.

The party has fielded three candidates– Purna Mandingi (Laxmipur), Purna Chandra Pradhan (Bhanjanagar), Rajendra Prasad Barik (Bhubaneswar North) for Odisha Assembly and five candidates—- Rajendra Kendruka (Koraput), Tuna Mallick (Kandhamal), Sankar Sahu (Aska), Pramila Behera (Bhubaneswar) and  Ranjan Mishra (Puri) for the Lok Sabha election.

Similarly, the party will support Abani Gaya, who will be contesting from Brahmapur constituency.

While declaring the candidates’ list in a presser held at the party office here, CPI (ML) state secretary Comrade Sivaram urged the voters to defeat corporate hindutwa fascist, Bharatiya Janata Party, anti-people Biju Janata Dal, and Congress and their allies.

pragativadinewsservice
