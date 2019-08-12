CPI-M to induct fresh blood into West Bengal

Kolkata: The CPI-M is set to replace old guards with fresh blood in West Bengal following worst-ever poll performances in the state, sources said.

The sources said a major overhaul of its organisation in the state by replacing the old guard will “send out a message” to one and all.

The Left Front had ruled the state for an uninterrupted three decades since 1977. It, however, drew a blank in the 2019 polls. The party lost deposits on 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party has faced strong challenges from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.