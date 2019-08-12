CPI-M to induct fresh blood into West Bengal

National
By pragativadinewsservice
CPI-M to induct
0

Kolkata: The CPI-M is set to replace old guards with fresh blood in West Bengal following worst-ever poll performances in the state, sources said.

The sources said a major overhaul of its organisation in the state by replacing the old guard will “send out a message” to one and all.

Related Posts

India suspends Delhi-Lahore bus service for indefinite…

Pakistan to deploy fighter jets near Ladakh

Crew jumps into water as ship catches fire off Visakhapatnam

The Left Front had ruled the state for an uninterrupted three decades since 1977. It, however, drew a blank in the 2019 polls. The party lost deposits on 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party has faced strong challenges from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.