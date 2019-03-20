CPI (M) releases second list of candidates for LS polls

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

In the second phase, the party has named 20 candidates who will be contesting from 20 parliamentary constituencies across the country.

The CPI (M) has finalised 13 candidates in West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one each in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

The party will release the list of candidates for other seats in which the party will put up candidates will be released later, said a statement released by the CPI (M).

Earlier, the party had released the name of 45 candidates, in which the party had named Janardan Pati to contest the upcoming elections for Bhubaneswar constituency.