CP nabs man for stealing cellphones from truck

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested Amara Pradhan alias Govinda (21) of Mancheswar area on charges of stealing mobile phones from a truck here and forwarded him to court today.

According to the reports, one Basudev Sahoo of Rasulgarh had parked his truck (OR-09- F-3049) and gone to a nearby hotel to take a meal on August 8. On return, he found that four mobile phones were stolen by some unknown person.

Sahoo had lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police on the same day and a probe was initiated.

The cops nabbed Pradhan after gathering information from various sources. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime. Four cell phones were seized from him.

“The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on to identify involvement of the other persons if any,” a press note released by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police stated.