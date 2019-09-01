CP nabs four miscreants for stealing Rs 9L from house in city

Bhubaneswar: Four miscreants have been arrested yesterday and forwarded to court on charges of looting Rs 9 lakh from a house at Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police said today.

The accused persons have been identified as Kartika Nayak (19), Ganesh Nayak (25), Amit Kumar Parida (20), Bhuban Mohanty (19) of Bhubaneswar. The arrests were made following the complaint of one Kailash Chandra Sahu.

In his complaint lodged on August 7, Sahu alleged that he had kept Rs.9 lakh cash in his house which he had procured by selling his landed properties. On the night of August 7, some unknown persons entered his house by breaking open the door and made away with the cash.

Acting on the complaint, the police had initiated a probe and based on reliable inputs and CCTV footages, all the four accused persons involved in the loot were apprehended.

During the interrogation, the accused persons confessed to the crime and Rs. 2.24 lakh in cash, one motorcycle, one mobile phone have been seized from them, the CP said.

“The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on to identify involvement of the other persons if any,” the CP added.

