CP nab 3 accomplices of dreaded criminal Ajay Sahu

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested three associates of notorious criminal Ajay Sahu who was arrested yesterday following an encounter with police in Choudwar area of Cuttack.

This was informed by Cuttack DCP Akhilesh Singh in a press meet today.

Police have reportedly arrested mother, sister and girlfriend of the accused Ajay alias Jitu. They have been arrested on charges of helping the accused in selling the loot items, the DCP said.

He further stated that the mastermind behind the loot committed by Ajay is his girlfriend.

Ajay was arrested yesterday following an encounter by Special Squad and Choudwar police. Many loot cases are pending against the accused in different police stations in the district. The accused is also said to be involved in the loot case in Gurudijhatia area on September 24.

