CP felicitates four cops for helping accident victim

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police (CP) on Thursday felicitated four staff of PCR 15 of Khandagiri police station for extending helping hands to an accident victim last night.

Twin city police commissioner Satyajit Mohanty felicitated havildar Sekhar Nayak, OAPF Dula Panda, home guard B Muduli and home guard driver B K Sahoo for their empathetic and swift response in attending the road accident victim.

According to sources, one Chinmaya Mahapatra met with an accident Gandamunda area last night and suffered injuries. Acting swiftly, the four personnel rendered first aid to Mohapatra and helped him reaching home.

The CP also shared the video of the four staff helping the accident victim on its Twitter handle.

PCR 15 staff of @cpbbsrctc providing first aid to a road accident victim pic.twitter.com/jpOwIYNldk — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) March 14, 2019



