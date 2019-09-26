Court Managers To Assist District Judges In Administrative Functions

Bhubaneswar: As per the recommendation of the 13th Finance Commission, 32 Court Managers were engaged to assist the District Judges in their administrative functions.

The Supreme Court has been pleased to direct for regularisation of the service of the Court Managers already working in the districts.

Having regard to the direction of the apex court, it was expedient to frame a new rule for regularising the services of the existing Court Managers and for the appointment of new Court Managers in the High Court and District Courts in view of non-existence of any rule so far.

Hence, it was considered necessary to frame a separate set up rules for the Senior Court Managers and Court Managers in the High Courts and District Courts in compliance with the order of the apex court.

Accordingly, the setup rules as placed before the Odisha Cabinet has got its approval.