Court grants anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Court grants anticipatory bail
New Delhi:  A Delhi court on Monday has granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in money laundering case.

The special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount.

Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission, the court said.

The court also imposed certain conditions on Vadra and said he shall not tamper with any evidence. He is also advised not to influence any witness in the case.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

