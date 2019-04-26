Court convicts Asaram’s son for raping woman

New Delhi: A Surat court on Friday convicted the son of self-styled god man Asaram’s son Narayan Sai for raping a woman in Surat ashram.

According to reports, the victim had complained that Sai had raped her on multiple occasions between 2002 and 2005 in his Surat ashram.

The quantum of punishment will be declared by the court on April 30.

Sai was arrested by police in December 2013 from Haryana’s Pipli in the aftermath of the police complaint being filed against him by two sisters.

They alleged that Asaram and Sai had raped them on multiple occasions when they were living in their ashram.

The two sisters had separately lodged complaints against the two self-styled god men.