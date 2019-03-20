Court acquits all four accused in Samjhauta blast case

Panchkula: A special court here on Wednesday has acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case which killed 68 people in 2007.

The blast had killed mostly Pakistanis. The blast in Samjhauta Express took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari in Amritsar. That is the last railway station on the Indian side.

The NIA special judge Jagdeep Singh dismissed the plea filed by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country saying it was “devoid of any merit”.

The NIA counsel Rajan Malhotra said: “All the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary have been acquitted by the court.”