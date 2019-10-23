Court accepts NIA charge-sheet against JKLF chief in terror funding

New Delhi: The Delhi Court on Wednesday has accepted NIA charge-sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding.

The court has directed NIA to supply the charge-sheet to accused and extend their judicial custody till November 17, the next date fixed for hearing.

The NIA charge-sheeted Malik as well as the founder and President of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Shah, Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi, All Party Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Masarat Alam and former MLA Rashid Engineer on October 4.

The agency charged them for allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities and stone-pelting in 2010 and 2016.

Malik was arrested on April 4 for his role in fomenting unrest in Kashmir during separatist agitations in 2010 and in 2016 after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.