Couple’s body recovered from house in Sundargarh village

Sundargarh: The bodies of a couple were recovered inside their house at Kanua village under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday.

On being informed, police reached the village and recovered their bodies for post-mortem.

According to reports, the man allegedly attacked his wife with a wooden plank over some dispute. Later, as he found his wife dead, he committed suicide by hanging inside their house.

While an investigation into the matter is underway, it is suspected to be a family dispute, the police said.