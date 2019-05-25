Couple found hanging from tree in Angul village

Angul: The bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree near Chandi bazar area in Kumanda of Angul district on Saturday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Ranjan Sahoo of Kumanda area while the woman was revealed as Sujata Sahoo.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies of the duo hanging from a tree inside a forest this morning and alerted the local police.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem.

Sources said the duo appeared to have in a relationship and might have committed suicide.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police is yet to ascertain the cause of their death.