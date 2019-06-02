Couple dies of electrocution in Puri village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Couple dies of electrocution
Representational Image
Puri: A man and his wife were electrocuted after they accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire at Kanas village in Delang of Puri district on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the couple was busy in plucking flowers this morning when they stepped on a live electric wire which was lying on the ground.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. The body was later sent to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar for the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, locals have blamed the electricity department for the death of the couple as the wire which was snapped after Cyclone Fani was not repaired.

pragativadinewsservice
