Couple critical in bear attack in Nuapada

Nuapada: A couple sustained critical injuries after being mauled by a wild bear in Haladigaon village in Nuapada district on Monday.

The injured have been identified as Chhabilal Pandey and his wife Bhaga Pandey.

According to sources, Chhabilal along with his wife had gone to attend nature’s call near their home early this morning when they confronted with a wild bear, which had sneaked into the village in search of food last night.

The animal then attacked them leaving the duo critically injured.

Hearing the scream, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the couple. They were later rushed to Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

On being informed about the incident, forest officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to drive away the bear from human settlement.